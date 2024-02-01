Karim Benzema set for crunch talks with Al-Ittihad over future after January links with Man Utd and Chelsea

Karim Benzema is set for crunch talks with Al-Ittihad to clear the air over his future after January links with Manchester United and Chelsea.

  • Benzema to remain at Al-Ittihad
  • Striker wants clarity on his future
  • Has been linked with Chelsea and Man Utd

