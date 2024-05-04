Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr FC and Al-Wehda, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Nassr will look to claim a seventh consecutive victory when they play host to Al-Wehda in gameweek 30 of the Saudi Pro League on Saturday night.

Luis Castro's side have been generally in excellent form throughout the campaign, led by the talismanic figure of skipper Cristiano Ronaldo, but they are set to miss out on the Saudi Pro League title to rivals Al-Hilal, who are nine points clear at the top with a game in hand.

The Knights of Najd fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Al-Khaleej last weekend before claiming a 3-1 victory against the same opposition in the semi-finals of the King Cup of Champions in midweek.

They have enjoyed six straight victories in the Saudi top-flight. They face the challenge of an Al Wehda side that have slightly improved over the last month or so, but they remain stuck in the bottom-half of the table.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al Nassr FC vs Al-Wehda kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm BST Venue: Al-Awwal Stadium

The match between Al-Nassr and Al-Wehda will be played at the Al-Awwal Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, with kick-off at 7 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al-Wehda online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Shahid in the UK. Match highlights will also be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr FC team news

The hosts will be without the services of key attacker, Anderson Talisca, who is ruled out for the rest of the season due to a thigh injury.

David Ospina will continue in between the sticks with Nawaf Al-Aqidi still suspended, while an injury to Waleed Abdullah will see Raghed Al-Najjar start on the bench as the backup goalie.

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo has netted 29 goals in as many Saudi Pro League games as he looks to remain at the top of the goalscoring charts when he spearheads the attack on Saturday.

Al-Nassr predicted XI: Ospina; Al-Fatil, Laporte, Alamri; Al Ghanam, Al Khaibari, Brozovic, Telles; Otavio, Ghareeb; Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Afandy, Al-Otaibi, Ospina Defenders: Laporte, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Behich, Qasem, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Otavio, Ghareeb, Al-Aliwa, Yahya Forwards: Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Al-Wehda team news

Jawad El Yamiq, Saeed Al-Mowalad, and Oscar Duarte will all miss this game due to respective injury concerns.

Odion Ighalo, Al-Wahda's leading scorer with 12 goals in 27 league appearances, should lead the line once again.

Al-Wehda possible XI: Munir; Al Mowalad, Makki, Al Hafith, Hawsawi; Bakshween, Fajr; Noor, Anselmo, van Crooy; Ighalo.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/11/23 Al-Wehda 1-3 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 24/04/23 Al-Nassr 0-1 Al-Wehda King's Cup 09/02/23 Al-Wehda 0-4 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 27/08/22 Al-Nassr 1-0 Al-Wehda Saudi Pro League 25/05/21 Al-Nassr 1-1 Al-Wehda Saudi Pro League

