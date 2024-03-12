Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Ittihad and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Ittihad will take on Al Hilal in the second leg of the AFC Champions League quarter-final at the King Abdullah Sports City on Tuesday. The in-form Hilal won the first leg 2-0 and will be confident of progress in the competition.

Hilal are unbeaten in all competitions since August 2023 and it looks like nothing can stop their run. Their opponents Ittihad recorded a win in their last outing after back-to-back defeats and will have to be at their very best to pose a serious challenge despite playing in front of their home crowd in the second leg.

Al Ittihad vs Al Hilal kick-off time

Date: March 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm GMT Venue: King Abdullah Sports City

The match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Triller TV in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al Ittihad team news

Al Ittihad will face the upcoming match without N'Golo Kante, who received a straight red card during the second half last Tuesday. Additionally, there are concerns about the fitness of fellow Frenchman Karim Benzema, who may be dealing with an injury.

Ahmed Bamsaud, Ahmed Sharahili, and Abdullah Al-Jadaani are all set to miss this encounter due to cruciate ligament tears.

Al-Ittihad predicted XI: Al-Mayouf; Al-Olayan, Al Mousa, Hegazi, Kadesh; Al-Sahafi, Al-Ghamdi, Fabinho, Hawsawi; Romarinho, Hamdallah.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh Defenders: Hegazy, Felipe, Al Hawsawi, Al-Olayan, Bamasud, Shanqeeti, Kadesh, Hawsawi, Al-Sagour, Al-Menhali, Al-Mousa Midfielders: Fabinho, Romarinho, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Al-Amri, Al Sahafi, Al-Nashri, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Farhan, Hamed Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Benzema, Hamdallah, Jota

Al Hilal team news

Neymar continues to be sidelined for Al-Hilal with a cruciate ligament tear. Meanwhile, Kalidou Koulibaly made his debut appearance in the knockout stage, featuring in a back four alongside Saud Abdulhamid, Ali Al-Bulaihi, and Yasser Al-Shahrani.

Al Hilal predicted XI: Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al-Bulaihi, N. Al-Dawsari; Al-Qahtani, Neves, Al-Faraj; Malcom, Mitrovic, S. Al-Dawsari.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Owais, Al-Wutaian, Al-Rubaie Defenders: Koulibaly, Lodi, Abdulhamid, Al-Shahrani, Albulayhi, Al-Burayk, Al Tambakti, Jahfali, Al-Dawsari, Almufarrij, Ali Barnawi Midfielders: Milinković-Savić, Malcom, Neves, Michael, Al-Dawsari, Al-Faraj, Kanno, Al-Dawsari, Al-Malki, Al Asmari, Alzaid, Zaid, Al-Zaid Forwards: Mitrović, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Qahtani

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/03/2024 Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-Ittihad AFC Champions League 01/03/2024 Al-Hilal 3-1 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 01/09/2023 Al-Ittihad 3-4 Al-Hilal Arab Club Champions Cup 05/08/2023 Al-Ittihad 1-3 Al-Hilal Arab Club Champions Cup 17/05/2023 Al-Hilal 2-2 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 23/04/2023 Al-Ittihad 0-1 Al-Hilal (AET) King's Cup

