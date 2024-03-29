Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Ahli Saudi: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Round 25 of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season sees Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ahli face off at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium on Friday.
Steven Gerrard's side will be frustrated with their season so far, but they did enter the March international break off the back of some improved form, having lost only one of their past six Pro League matches.
As a result, the Knights of Ad-Dahna have moved up to sixth place in the Saudi Pro League table, albeit still a long way off continental qualification.
Next up is the challenge of an Al-Ahli outfit who might be coming off a 1-0 loss at home to Al-Nassr, but they remain in the top three.
Al-Ettifaq vs Al Ahli kick-off time
|Date:
|Friday, March 29, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium
The match will be played at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium on Friday, March 29, 2024, with kick-off at 7:00 pm GMT for fans in the UK.
How to watch Al-Ettifaq vs Al Ahli online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Al-Ettifaq team news
Thirty-year-old Robin Quaison remains unavailable for the home side as he continues to nurse a knee problem, which has seen him miss five straight matches. Demarai Gray picked up a late red card in the 1-1 draw with Al-Tai before the international break and will miss out on this fixture.
Striker Moussa Dembele has scored nine goals in 16 league matches, making him one to keep an eye on here.
Al-Ettifaq possible XI: Victor; Al Otaibi, Hendry, Madu, Al Shamrani; Fofana, Wijnaldum; Ekambi, Medran, H. Al-Ghamdi; Dembele
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Victor, Al-Oaisher, Al-Bukhari
|Defenders:
|Hendry, Tisserand, Al-Mousa, Khateeb, Al-Shammrani, Ghazi, Al-Alaeli, Al-Otaibe, Abdulrahman, Oumar
|Midfielders:
|Mahzari, Henderson, Wijnaldum, H. Al-Ghamdi, Hazazi, Al-Kuwaykibi, A. Al-Ghamdi
|Forwards:
|M. Dembele, Quaison, Gray
Al Ahli team news
Veteran midfielder Abdullah Otayf has been out of action since last August through a ligament tear and the 31-year-old remains ruled out for Al-Ahli.
Spanish playmaker Gabriel Veiga is currently recuperating from an ankle problem and the former Celta Vigo man is set to miss his fourth consecutive game since mid-February.
Firas Al-Buraikan has 12 gold and six assists in the league — the most goal involvements of any Al-Ahli player this season — and the 23-year-old will be looking to add to his tally here.
Al-Ahli possible XI: Mendy; Balobaid, Hindi, Demiral, Majrashi; Kessie, Al-Asmari; Saint-Maximin, Firmino, Mahrez; Al-Buraikan
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mendy, Al Sanbi, Abdo
|Defenders:
|Demiral, Ibañez, Alioski, Hindi, Majrashi, Al-Hurayji, Al-Amar, Balobaid, Hamed, Mendy
|Midfielders:
|Kessié, Saint-Maximin, Veiga, Barrow, Otayf, Al-Nabit, Al-Majhad, Al-Asmari, Aljohani, Fallatah, Darisi
|Forwards:
|Mahrez, Firmino, Al-Buraikan, Asiri, Al-Rashidi
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|30/09/23
|Al-Ahli 0-0 Al-Ettifaq
|Saudi Pro League
|04/03/22
|Al-Ettifaq 1-1 Al-Ahli
|Saudi Pro League
|16/10/21
|Al-Ahli 4-4 Al-Ettifaq
|Saudi Pro League
|30/05/21
|Al-Ahli 1-1 Al-Ettifaq
|Saudi Pro League
|24/01/21
|Al-Ettifaq 1-1 Al-Ahli
|Saudi Pro League