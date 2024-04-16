Al-Ain vs Al-Hilal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Ain and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Ain will take on Al Hilal in the first leg of the AFC Champions League semi-final at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.

The Saudi Pro League, without their injured star forward Neymar, beat Al Ittihad 4-0 on aggregate in the quarter-final. They will be extremely confident of booking their berth in the final, especially given their sensational winning run that has lasted 36 games.

UAE side Al Ain stunned Al Nassr in the previous round but their recent run has not been great. The team has registered two draws and two defeats in their last four matches and will need to get their act together when Hilal come visiting.

Al-Ain vs Al Hilal kick-off time

Date: April 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm BST Venue: Hazza bin Zayed Stadium

The match will be played at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 5 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Al-Ain vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Triller TV in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Ain team news

Soufiane Rahimi, who is currently one of the top scorers in this tournament, was absent in Al-Ain's draw against Al Jazira in the previous match and might miss the upcoming clash on Tuesday.

Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba, who missed the last round against Al-Nassr, is now fit and available. He is expected to lead the attacking line against Al-Hilal.

Ain predicted XI: Eisa; Traore, Al-Hashemi, Autonne, Erik; Park; Atzili, Al Baloushi, Palacios, Santos; Kodjo Fo-Doh.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Eisa, Bu Senda Defenders: Mohamed, Hashemi, Kouadio, Erik, Shakir, Hassan Midfielders: Park, Palacios, Trawri, Nader, Barman, Al-Baloushi, Erik Forwards: Atzili, Kaku, Laba, Santos

Al Hilal team news

Al Hilal's superstar Neymar was seen watching a training session but he still has no return date set. He is a long-term absentee.

Muteb Al Mufarrij is also sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury, and he is expected to remain out of action until the end of the campaign.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is one of the top scorers in the competition, is also sidelined due to a hamstring injury sustained during the 4-3 victory over Al Shabab on March 30.

Hilal predicted XI: Bono; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Albulayhi, Lodi; Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Michael, Malcom, Al-Dawsari; Al-Shehri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais, Al-Wotayan, Abu Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, K. Al-Dawsari, Jahfali, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcom

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/05/19 Al Hilal 2 - 0 Al Ain AFC Champions League 05/03/19 Al Ain 0 - 1 Al Hilal AFC Champions League 02/04/18 Al Ain 2 - 1 Al Hilal AFC Champions League 13/02/18 Al Hilal 0 - 0 Al Ain AFC Champions League 11/09/17 Al Hilal 3 - 0 Al Ain AFC Champions League

