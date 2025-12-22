Africa Cup of Nations 2025 on TV: Channels, live streams & how to watch every AFCON game for free in the UK

The Africa Cup of Nations is one of the biggest international football tournaments in the world and this year Morocco is hosting what promises to be a festival of football on the continent.

With stars such as Mohamed Salah, Bryan Mbeumo and Victor Osimhen in town, the tournament is packed full of world-class talent and every game is available to watch live, for free to viewers in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch AFCON 2025 on TV.

Africa Cup of Nations 2025 games on TV - channels & live streaming

Channel 4 has the exclusive broadcasting rights for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025.

Every game will be shown live on the free-to-air network, whether it is on Channel 4, E4, 4seven or the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel. Furthermore, highlights from every game will also be available to watch online on the network's various platforms.

Channel 4 can be accessed on Freeview at channel 104. Virgin Media customers can also watch Channel 4 on channel 104, while E4 is channel 106 and 4seven is channel 147.

To stream games online at channel4.com, you will need to create an account and sign in. In addition to live AFCON action, you will be able to watch any number of Channel 4's programmes, including Father Ted, Home Alone, Die Hard, Taskmaster and much more.

Africa Cup of Nations 2025 schedule

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations began on December 21, 2025 and will finish on January 18, 2026. You can see the schedule breakdown below.

Stage Date{s) Group stage December 21 - December 31 Round of 16 January 3 - January 5 Quarter-finals January 9-10 Semi-finals January 14 Third-place play-ff January 17 Final January 18

Useful links