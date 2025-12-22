+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Africa Cup of Nations 2025 on TV: Channels, live streams & how to watch every AFCON game for free in the UK

Some of the Premier League's biggest stars are in action in Morocco as they battle it out for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations trophy

The Africa Cup of Nations is one of the biggest international football tournaments in the world and this year Morocco is hosting what promises to be a festival of football on the continent.

With stars such as Mohamed Salah, Bryan Mbeumo and Victor Osimhen in town, the tournament is packed full of world-class talent and every game is available to watch live, for free to viewers in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch AFCON 2025 on TV.

Africa Cup of Nations 2025 games on TV - channels & live streaming

Egypt vs Zimbabwe
Channel 4

Watch live on

Channel 4
All 4
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
DR Congo vs Benin
All 4

Watch live on

All 4
4seven
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Senegal vs Botswana
All 4

Watch live on

All 4
4seven
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Nigeria vs Tanzania
All 4

Watch live on

All 4
4seven
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Tunisia vs Uganda
All 4

Watch live on

All 4
4seven
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea
All 4

Watch live on

All 4
4seven
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Algeria vs Sudan
All 4

Watch live on

All 4
4seven
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Ivory Coast vs Mozambique
All 4

Watch live on

All 4
4seven
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Cameroon vs Gabon
All 4

Watch live on

All 4
4seven
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Angola vs Zimbabwe
All 4

Watch live on

All 4
4seven
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Egypt vs South Africa
Channel 4

Watch live on

Channel 4
All 4
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Zambia vs Comoros
All 4

Watch live on

All 4
4seven
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Morocco vs Mali
All 4

Watch live on

All 4
4seven
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Benin vs Botswana
All 4

Watch live on

All 4
4seven
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Senegal vs DR Congo
All 4

Watch live on

All 4
4seven
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Uganda vs Tanzania
All 4

Watch live on

All 4
4seven
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Nigeria vs Tunisia
All 4

Watch live on

All 4
4seven
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Gabon vs Mozambique
All 4

Watch live on

All 4
4seven
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan
All 4

Watch live on

All 4
4seven
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Algeria vs Burkina Faso
All 4

Watch live on

All 4
4seven
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Ivory Coast vs Cameroon
All 4

Watch live on

All 4
4seven
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Zimbabwe vs South Africa
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Angola vs Egypt
All 4

Watch live on

All 4
4seven
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Comoros vs Mali
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Zambia vs Morocco
All 4

Watch live on

All 4
4seven
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Tanzania vs Tunisia
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Uganda vs Nigeria
All 4

Watch live on

All 4
4seven
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Benin vs Senegal
All 4

Watch live on

All 4
4seven
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Botswana vs DR Congo
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Sudan vs Burkina Faso
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria
All 4

Watch live on

All 4
4seven
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Mozambique vs Cameroon
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Gabon vs Ivory Coast
All 4

Watch live on

All 4
4seven
Channel 4 Sport YouTube

Channel 4 has the exclusive broadcasting rights for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025.

Every game will be shown live on the free-to-air network, whether it is on Channel 4, E4, 4seven or the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel. Furthermore, highlights from every game will also be available to watch online on the network's various platforms.

Channel 4 can be accessed on Freeview at channel 104. Virgin Media customers can also watch Channel 4 on channel 104, while E4 is channel 106 and 4seven is channel 147.

To stream games online at channel4.com, you will need to create an account and sign in. In addition to live AFCON action, you will be able to watch any number of Channel 4's programmes, including Father Ted, Home Alone, Die Hard, Taskmaster and much more.

Africa Cup of Nations 2025 schedule

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations began on December 21, 2025 and will finish on January 18, 2026. You can see the schedule breakdown below.

StageDate{s)
Group stageDecember 21 - December 31
Round of 16January 3 - January 5
Quarter-finalsJanuary 9-10
Semi-finalsJanuary 14
Third-place play-ffJanuary 17
FinalJanuary 18

Useful links

