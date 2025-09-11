For soccer fans in various parts of the world, the winter season is already filled with plenty of matches in December and January. The English Premier League is notable for cramming in lots of fixtures around the holiday season, so there's never a dull moment. This year adds the drama and excitement with the latest Africa Cup of Nations (or AFCON for short), which promises to be spectacular.

Current champions Ivory Coast hope to retain their title, but pressure from the likes of Egypt, Morocco and Senegal will be there.

Founded in 1957, AFCON, the African tournament that takes place every two years, has rapidly grown in size, stature and prestige around the globe with each one. More and more soccer fans from around the world have been tuning in to witness the likes of Liverpool's Mo Salah, Manchester United's Bryan Mbuemo and Manchester City's Omar Marmoush play in one of the biggest soccer competitions on the planet.

And the great news is that every moment of the soccer extravaganza will be shown live on television, assuming you have the TV streaming services that have the broadcast rights to it.

Fortunately, GOAL has all the details about the upcoming schedule, individual round and knockout fixtures and where to watch every minute of every game, so soccer lovers need not worry.

Can US audiences stream AFCON games?

The short answer is yes. Geo-restrictions have often been a soccer fan's biggest enemy, especially when it comes to tournaments on different continents. Living outside of Africa or within specific broadcasting regions, you've likely watched helplessly as "content not available in your region" became the most dreaded phrase in soccer.

But here's the exciting news: AFCON 2025/2026, which is heading to Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, spanning six incredible cities and nine world-class stadiums, will be available to watch.

Broadcasting channels

This year, the official broadcasting landscape for AFCON 2025/2026 is accessible far and wide. beIN Sports serves as the primary broadcaster for US audiences, securing exclusive rights to air all tournament games.

beIN Sports offers comprehensive AFCON 2025 coverage through both beIN Sports and beIN Sports en Español channels, broadcasting every match live in HD. You can also access content through beIN Sports Connect for further streaming flexibility. Subscription to it requires a TV streaming provider package, typically as an add-on channel or as part of an overall TV entertainment package.

Broadcaster comparison

Provider Monthly cost Simultaneous streams Cloud DVR Fubo From $84.99 10 at home, Three on-the-go Unlimited Sling TV From $45.99 (plus $7.99) One to Four 50 hours+ DIRECTV From $89.99 Unlimited at home, Three on-the-go Unlimited YTTV $82.99 Three Unlimited

Digital streaming platforms explained

Accessing AFCON matches through US streaming services has become increasingly convenient. As noted above, YouTube TV, Fubo, Sling TV (with an add-on), and DIRECTV Stream all carry beIN Sports through various packages.

Fubo arguably stands out as the most sports-focused option, providing extensive international coverage alongside beIN Sports. YouTube TV offers good value with comprehensive channel lineups, while Sling TV presents the most budget-friendly alternative. DIRECTV Stream delivers premium features but at a much higher cost.

Watching AFCON on-the-move

All major platforms offer robust mobile applications compatible with iOS and Android devices.

YouTube TV, Fubo, Sling TV, and DIRECTV Stream apps provide seamless streaming experiences with offline download capabilities and multi-device synchronization.

The apps feature user-friendly interfaces, live TV guides, and DVR functionality. Fubo's mobile app excels in sports navigation, while YouTube TV offers solid Cloud DVR storage.

Accessing AFCON with your provider

Subscribe to your preferred streaming platform Verify beIN Sports' inclusion in your package Download the platform's mobile app (for on-the-go coverage) Create your account and verify your subscription Navigate to beIN Sports channel or search "AFCON" Ensure stable internet connection and away you go!

Don't miss out on AFCON 2025

As we approach the highly anticipated AFCON 2025/2026 tournament in Morocco, make sure you're fully prepared to catch every thrilling moment from December 21, 2025, all the way through to January 18, 2026.

For us US-based fans, beIN Sports remains your primary official broadcaster, offering comprehensive coverage across all nine stadiums in Morocco's six host cities. Securing your beIN Sports subscription well in advance is advisable, through their streaming platform beIN Sports Connect.

We've explored multiple viewing alternatives throughout this guide. Streaming services like Fubo and Sling TV often carry beIN Sports in their various or add-on packages, providing flexible month-to-month options perfect for tournament viewing.

Mobile viewing has become increasingly important for our busy lifestyles, so I encourage you to download your chosen platform's mobile app and test the streaming quality beforehand. Nothing's worse than discovering technical issues during a crucial match.

Test your chosen viewing method at least two weeks before December 21. Stream quality, login credentials, and device compatibility should all be verified in advance. Additionally, keep checking for any last-minute broadcasting changes as tournament dates approach – media rights can shift unexpectedly.

Make sure you're aware of time zone differences, because there's a bit of a difference depending on which part of the country you are in–several hours difference, in fact!

For passionate football enthusiasts, AFCON 2025 promises unforgettable moments. From Morocco's stunning venues to Africa's finest talents competing for continental glory, this tournament demands your attention. Take all of the above into consideration and you'll be well prepared for catching all the highs and lows of it.