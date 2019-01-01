'A Premier League winner in-waiting' - Domestic title next for Henderson says Redknapp

The former midfielder has heaped praise on the Liverpool star after the Club World Cup win, and believes he will go on to secure further success

Jordan Henderson is a Premier League winner in-waiting according to former midfielder Jamie Redknapp.

Many Liverpool fans and pundits are cautious in proclaiming them champions when the Premier League is still to reach the halfway point, but Redknapp held nothing back when discussing the Reds’ captain.

Henderson lifted his third trophy with the club on Saturday following an extra-time victory against Bazilian side Flamengo in the Club World Cup.

He added this to his trophy lift in June, and a European Super Cup win in August. Redknapp believes the Englishman will be lifting more silverware come May.

“To think his first official season as Reds captain ended with the club finishing eighth in the Premier League is remarkable,” said Redknapp in his Daily Mail column.

“He took over from a legend in Steven Gerrard in 2015 and it was not the easiest time for him or his team-mates. Jurgen Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers midway through the season and they eventually missed out on Europe.

“But look at Henderson now. A Champions League winner, a Club World Cup winner, and a Premier League winner in-waiting.”

Henderson is one of a number of leaders in the Liverpool dressing room, but Redknapp believes his importance can be underappreciated.

Even though the midfielder is not always his side’s best performer, his presence at the club and his attitude are just as important as the brilliance of the likes of Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk.

“All great teams should have at least three leaders and Liverpool have plenty of players who look like captaincy material to me, including Virgil van Dijk and James Milner.

Article continues below

“ under Sir Alex Ferguson had Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs and so on. under Arsene Wenger had Tony Adams, Martin Keown and more.

“Speaking to friends at Liverpool, a lot of what Henderson does goes unnoticed. As a former captain of that football club, I know what it takes.

“He's unselfish. You may have a stinker on a Saturday but when you rock up at Melwood on a Monday morning, you had better be ready to pick up the pieces for your team-mates. He does that. He may have concerns about his own form, but he will always think about how he can help others first."