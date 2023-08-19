187 up for Mohamed Salah as he overtakes Steven Gerrard in Liverpool's all-time top goalscorer list despite penalty miss against Bournemouth

Mohamed Salah achieved yet another milestone in his Liverpool career as he went past Steven Gerrard's all-time goals tally for the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Egyptian star overtook former captain and club legend Steven Gerrard in the list of most goals scored for Liverpool in all competitions when he scored his 187th goal against Bournemouth on Saturday. Salah initially missed a penalty but eventually managed to find the back of the net from the rebound.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Club legend Ian Rush tops the list of most goals scored for the Reds with 346 goals in 660 matches. He is followed by Roger Hunt, Gordon Hodgson and Billy Liddell who have 285, 241 and 228 goals to their names respectively. Salah is now the club's all-time fifth-highest goalscorer in all competitions.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Steven Gerrard Liverpool 2009Getty

Mohamed Salah volley Liverpool Bournemouth Premier League 2023-24Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's side will next face Newcastle United in the Premier League on August 27.

