Liverpool all-time top scorers: Rush leads the charts, Salah climbing up

GOAL takes a look at Liverpool's top 20 goal scorers of all-time...

Liverpool are undoubtedly one of the biggest teams in England and Europe and some of the best players have donned the Reds' esteemed jersey over the years.

But who were the greatest goal scorers to have played for the Reds?

Ian Rush scored an astonishing 346 goals in 660 appearances across two spells at the club to top the list of all-time top goal scorers.

The 1983-84 campaign was his best season for the club, both in terms of impact and statistics. He scored 47 goals in 65 appearances, winning the Golden Boot in both the league and European Cup, with Liverpool winning the league and European cup double.

In second place is Roger Hunt, the only Liverpool player who made England's starting line-up in the final when they won the 1966 World Cup.

Having made 492 appearances for the club, Hunt scored 285 goals.

It was Hunt who played a huge role in helping Liverpool get back in the first division. Scoring 41 goals in 41 league appearances in the 1961-62 season, Liverpool topped the table in the second division to gain automatic promotion. A season after surviving in the first division, Hunt guided the Reds to a memorable First Division win in 1963-64, once again finishing as the top scorer (31 goals in 41 league appearances).

The top three is completed by Gordon Hodgson, who scored 241 goals in 377 appearances.

Ian Rush Kenny Dalglish LiverpoolGetty Images

Steven Gerrard, arguably the greatest Liverpool player of all-time and one of the best midfielders of his generation, made 710 appearances for Liverpool across 17 years, becoming the player with the third-highest appearances in club history. He scored 186 goals and is fifth in the list of all-time top goal scorers.

Other high-profile names such as Robbie Fowler, Kenny Dalglish, and Michael Owen are sixth, seventh, and ninth in the list, scoring 183, 172, and 158 goals respectively in an illustrious Liverpool career.

Harry Chambers completes the top 10, having scored 151 goals in 339 appearances.

Roberto Firmino Liverpool Getty Images

Among active players, Mohamed Salah could potentially break into the top 5 come the end of this season, with Roberto Firmino another one to have broken the 100-goal mark.

Liverpool's top 20 goal scorers of all-time

Position

Player

Goals

Matches

Years

1

Ian Rush

346

660

1980-1987, 1988-1996

2

Roger Hunt

285

492

1958-1969

3

Gordon Hodgson

241

377

1925-1936

4

Billy Liddell

228

534

1939-1961

5

Steven Gerrard

186

710

1998-2015

6

Robbie Fowler

183

369

1993-2001, 2006-2007

7

Kenny Dalglish

172

515

1977-1990

8

Mohamed Salah

161

266

2017-present

9

Michael Owen

158

297

1996-2004

10

Harry Chambers

151

339

1915-1928

11

Sam Raybould

130

226

1900-1907

12

Jack Parkinson

128

219

1902-1914

13

Dick Forshaw

123

288

1919-1927

14

Sadio Mane

120

269

2016-2022

15

Ian St. John

118

425

1961-1971

16

Jack Balmer

110

309

1935-1952

17

John Barnes

108

407

1987-1997

18

Roberto Firmino

104

339

2015-present

19

Kevin Keegan

100

323

1970-1978

20

John Toshack

96

247

1971-1977

