Serie B
team-logo
3 - 2
FT
team-logo
D. Casiraghi 28' (pen)S. Molina 42'M. Rover 90' + 6'
F. Tongya 36'J. Braaf 61'
(HT 2-1) (FT 3-2)

Sudtirol vs SalernitanaResults & stats,