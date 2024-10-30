Premiership
team-logo
3 - 1
FT
team-logo
S. Tanser 30'M. O'Hara 57'J. Ayunga 90' + 3'
B. Mbunga Kimpioka 8'
(HT 1-1) (FT 3-1)

St. Mirren vs St. JohnstoneResults & stats,