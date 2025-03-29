Premiership
team-logo
5 - 1
FT
team-logo
C. Boyd-Munce 6', 58'R. Idowu 9' (pen)M. O'Hara 65'D. John 69'
B. Anderson 88' (pen)
(HT 2-0) (FT 5-1)

St. Mirren vs KilmarnockResults & stats,