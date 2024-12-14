Premiership
team-logo
2 - 3
FT
team-logo
M. Kirk 52'B. Mbunga Kimpioka 81'
K. Phillips 10'E. Mooney 88'R. Idowu 90' + 9' (pen)
(HT 0-1) (FT 2-3)

St. Johnstone vs St. MirrenResults & stats,