Major League Soccer
team-logo
3 - 3
FT
team-logo
D. Salloi 68'M. Duggan 72' (og)D. Joveljic 80'
H. Dotson 15'T. Oluwaseyi 31', 46'
(HT 0-2) (FT 3-3)

Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota UnitedResults & stats,