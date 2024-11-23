Championship
team-logo
2 - 6
FT
team-logo
G. Leigh 24'D. Scarlett 72'
E. Latte Lath 37' (pen), 45', 49'F. Azaz 42', 83'T. Conway 80'
(HT 1-3) (FT 2-6)

Oxford vs MiddlesbroughResults & stats,