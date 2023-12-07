Copa del Rey
team-logo
2 - 5
FT
team-logo
Sergio Mendinueta 27'Louis Booker 45' + 3'
Pablo Torre 7'Cristhian Stuani 66', 74'Cristian Portu 82'Valery Fernandez 87'
(HT 2-1) (FT 2-5)

Orihuela vs GironaResults & stats,