Major League Soccer
team-logo
3 - 3
FT
team-logo
S. Vines 58' (og)C. Gil 86' (pen)M. Urruti 90' + 3'
C. Harris 29'R. Navarro 40'T. Ku-DiPietro 55'
(HT 0-2) (FT 3-3)

New England Revolution vs Colorado RapidsResults & stats,