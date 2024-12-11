Champions League
team-logo
3 - 2
FT
team-logo
O. Sahraoui 37'M. Bakker 45' + 2'H. Haraldsson 81'
O. Kiteishvili 45' + 4'M. Biereth 47'
(HT 2-1) (FT 3-2)

Lille vs Sturm GrazResults & stats,