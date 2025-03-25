World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logo
2 - 4
FT
team-logo
M. Abu Fani 55'D. Turgeman 90' + 3'
D. Wolfe 39'A. Soerloth 59'K. Ajer 65'Erling Haaland 83'
(HT 0-1) (FT 2-4)

Israel vs NorwayResults & stats,