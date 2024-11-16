UEFA Nations League A
team-logo
7 - 0
FT
team-logo
J. Musiala 2'T. Kleindienst 23', 79'K. Havertz 37'F. Wirtz 50', 57'L. Sane 66'
(HT 3-0) (FT 7-0)

Germany vs Bosnia and HerzegovinaResults & stats,