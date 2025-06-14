EURO U21
team-logo
3 - 2
FT
team-logo
M. Tel 35' (pen)J. Lepenant 90'T. Barry 90' + 12'
G. Abuashvili 77'S. Sazonov 85'
(HT 1-0) (FT 3-2)

France U21 vs Georgia U21Results & stats,