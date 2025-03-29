Premiership
team-logo
3 - 4
FT
team-logo
S. Murray 2'J. Shaughnessy 19'S. Tiffoney 62'
J. Shaughnessy 43' (og)J. Tavernier 76'T. Lawrence 81'C. Dessers 90' + 3'
(HT 2-1) (FT 3-4)

Dundee FC vs RangersResults & stats,