Premiership
team-logo
3 - 3
FT
team-logo
O. Adewumi 41'C. Carter-Vickers 54' (og)A. Donnelly 78'
L. McCowan 5'H. Yang 53'A. Engels 90' + 3' (pen)
(HT 1-1) (FT 3-3)

Dundee FC vs CelticResults & stats,