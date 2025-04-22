Saudi Pro League
team-logo
2 - 3
FT
team-logo
R. Solan 18'N. Stanciu 73'
A. Laporte 25'A. Al-Hassan 70'S. Al Ghanam 90' + 4'
(HT 1-1) (FT 2-3)

Damac FC vs Al Nassr FCResults & stats,