Serie B
team-logo
1 - 5
FT
team-logo
J. Desogus 90' + 2'
A. Barreca 58'E. Matino 59' (og)D. Casiraghi 61'A. Giorgini 71', 76'
(HT 0-0) (FT 1-5)

Cittadella vs SudtirolResults & stats,