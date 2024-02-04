SCORES
EURO 2024
Euro 2024
News
Matches
Standings
LATEST
Latest
News
Transfers
Tables
Features
Opinion
Analysis
Player Ratings
Winners & Losers
Power Rankings
COMPETITIONS
Leagues
Premier League
La Liga
Serie A
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
UEFA Europa Conference League
Copa America
MLS
Saudi Pro League
All competitions
Clubs
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Real Madrid
Barcelona
PSG
Bayern Munich
Juventus
Wrexham
Other clubs
International
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
Argentina
Brazil
France
Germany
Spain
Italy
Portugal
Netherlands
Belgium
USMNT
Women's Football
Latest News
WSL
UWCL
NWSL
England Women
USWNT
Players
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi
Erling Haaland
Kylian Mbappe
Neymar
Harry Kane
Jude Bellingham
Marcus Rashford
Leah Williamson
Alessia Russo
Lauren James
LIFESTYLE
Entertainment
Culture
Kits
Boots
Tickets
Buyers' Guides
Gaming
Quizzes
Footballco Network
MUNDIAL
NXGN
INDIVISA
Front Three
Social
Facebook
X
Instagram
TikTok
YouTube
GOALSTUDIO
STREAMING
Schedule, Channels & more
Football on TV
Where to watch
Competitions
Premier League on TV
La Liga on TV
Bundesliga on TV
Serie A on TV
Ligue 1 on TV
MLS on TV
Champions League on TV
Friendly matches on TV
Teams
Real Madrid on TV
Barcelona on TV
Manchester City on TV
Liverpool on TV
Manchester United on TV
Bayern Munich on TV
Arsenal on TV
Chelsea on TV
PSG on TV
Juventus on TV
Internazionale on TV
TV packages & streaming
Sky Sports
TNT Sports
Virgin Media
Viaplay
BETTING
Betting
Betting
Publishing Principles
Odds
Premier League Winner Odds
Premier League Top 4 Odds
Premier League Relegation Odds
PL Next Manager Sacked Odds
FA Cup Odds
Championship Promotion Odds
Championship Relegation Odds
Champions League Winner Odds
Europa League Winner Odds
GOAL Reader's Guide to Betting
Free Bets in June
Reader's Guide to bet365
Reader's Guide to Betfred
Reader's Guide to Sky Bet
Reader's Guide to BetMGM
Reader's Guide to BetVictor
Betting Sites & Apps
Best Betting Sites
Best Betting Apps
Bet of the Day
Euro 2024
Euro 2024 Free Bets
Euro 2024 Existing User Offers
Euro 2024 Winner Odds
Euro 2024 Golden Boot Odds
Euro 2024 POTT Odds
Euro 2024 YPOTT Odds
How to Bet on Euro 2024
WSL
3 - 0
FT
Guro Reiten
27' (pen)
,
72' (pen)
Erin Cuthbert
83'
(HT 1-0) (FT 3-0)
Chelsea FC Women vs Everton Women
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments