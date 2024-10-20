Serie B
team-logo
3 - 5
FT
team-logo
G. Prestia 13'E. Adamo 27'A. Kargbo 64'
G. Prestia 14' (og)M. Meulensteen 22', 55'G. Tutino 61'E. Akinsanmiro 88'
(HT 2-2) (FT 3-5)

Cesena vs SampdoriaResults & stats,