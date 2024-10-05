WSL
team-logo
4 - 2
FT
team-logo
N. Parris 15'P. Bremer 38'F. Kirby 79' (pen)M. Agyemang 90' + 7'
R. Daly 13', 55' (pen)
(HT 2-1) (FT 4-2)

Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Aston Villa WomenResults & stats,