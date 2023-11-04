WSL
team-logo
0 - 6
FT
team-logo
Millie Bright 21'Fran Kirby 26'Johanna Rytting Kaneryd 56'Ashley Lawrence 63'Agnes Beever-Jones 67'Niamh Charles 73'
(HT 0-2) (FT 0-6)

Aston Villa Women vs Chelsea FC WomenResults & stats,