WSL
team-logo
4 - 3
FT
team-logo
C. Kelly 43'K. McCabe 56'L. Williamson 58'M. Caldentey 62' (pen)
A. Tysiak 7', 12'S. Martinez 51'
(HT 1-2) (FT 4-3)

Arsenal Women vs West Ham United WomenResults & stats,