Saudi Pro League
team-logo
2 - 4
FT
team-logo
Djaniny 7'S. Bendebka 19'
I. Kone 26'N. Asiri 70'K. Musona 74'M. Juhaif 90' + 1'
(HT 2-1) (FT 2-4)

Al Fateh FC vs Al AkhdoudResults & stats,