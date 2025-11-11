Zinedine Zidane drops hint on when next coaching role will be announced with ex-Real Madrid boss expected to take France job

Zidane’s remarks came during a charity gala where he was unable to play due to a minor thigh injury. “We get older and, unfortunately, we get injured from time to time. Now I’m going to coach for a while,” Zidane joked, hinting again at his return to the sidelines.

This was not the first time in recent weeks that Zidane addressed the situation around his future. Speaking previously at the Trento Sports Festival last month, he acknowledged his desire to manage the French national team one day. “I’d like to be the head coach of the France team one day,” he said. “I will surely return to coaching.”

His statements appear consistent with long-standing reports that Zidane has been waiting specifically for the France job to open. Deschamps, who has been in charge since 2014, remains committed until after the 2026 World Cup, but has already confirmed his exit at that point. That timeline aligns perfectly with Zidane’s patient approach.

Zidane also addressed past speculation about Juventus, saying: “Me at Juventus? I don't know why it didn't happen. I always keep that team in my heart because it gave me a lot.”

