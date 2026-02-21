'It was the right decision' - Yan Diomande explains why he turned down chance to move to Chelsea

Diomande has been in the spotlight after starring for RB Leipzig. The teenager has eight goals and four assists in the Bundesliga so far this season which has fuelled speculation he could be on the move in the summer. Liverpool have been linked with Diomande, as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, although the youngster has played down talk of a transfer to Anfield. He told Bild: "People made it out to be my dream club. But first and foremost, it’s my dad’s favourite club. It was always his great wish to see me there someday because he loves the atmosphere at Anfield. He always raved about Steven Gerrard. I was too young to see him play. We didn’t even have a TV at home for a long time. I have a lot of respect for Liverpool, but my dream club right now is Leipzig."

Diomande was also asked about potential interest from Bayern and added: "It’s always nice to hear something like that. But I haven’t spoken to anyone from Bayern. It’s not the right time for that. I’m happy here in Leipzig and want to remain fully focused."