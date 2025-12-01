Xabi Alonso needs to turn Real Madrid around fast! Weekend winners and losers as PSG also surrender top spot while Liverpool's mega-money signings belatedly prove their worth

While the top four in La Liga are separated by just three points, the title race in Serie A is even tighter, with just a solitary point separating the teams currently making up the Champions League qualification places. Defending champions Napoli are sat in second, level on points with leaders AC Milan, after they travelled to Stadio Olimpico and came away with a 1-0 win over previous table-toppers Roma.
Antonio Conte again deployed the 3-4-3 formation that he introduced following the November international break, and it continues to bear fruit as winger David Neres made it three goals in two league games after being brought into the side as part of the switch in system.
“Coming to the Stadio Olimpico and playing with the kind of authority we did, pushing forward constantly, that is not easy,” Conte told DAZN post-match. "Roma were coming off a run of positive results, they were ahead of us in the table, and are a very good team. I am pleased, as I saw a performance of character from the lads, we looked them in the eye from the start.
"These lads are proving their enthusiasm, hunger and determination every day, it is what allowed us to win the Scudetto last season, something incredible. We will try our best to defend it this term, hoping there are no more long-term injuries.”