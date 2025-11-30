'I didn't like that' - Thomas Frank blasts 'unacceptable' Tottenham fans after defeat to Fulham

Tottenham have won just one out of the six matches they played in November, which includes one draw and three losses in the Premier League. Their only win this month came against Copenhagen in the Champions League. Spurs headed into the Fulham clash after conceding nine goals in their last two matches against Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. They hoped to regain some confidence by beating London rivals Fulham at home, but they were off to a disastrous start as Vicario's howler helped the visitors take a two-goal lead at the start of the match.

The Spurs shot-stopper was punished by Fulham after going walkabout in the build-up to the second goal as Harry Wilson doubled his team's lead after Kenny Tete broke the deadlock in the fourth minute. Mohammed Kudus then pulled one back for the hosts around the hour mark but the Cottagers eventually walked away with the crucial three points.