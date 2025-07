'I signed for Xabi Alonso!' - Mark Flekken says he agreed Bayer Leverkusen move before new Real Madrid coach left but reveals 11-year long campaign to convince Erik ten Hag to sign him M. Flekken E. ten Hag Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga X. Alonso

Mark Flekken had already picked Leverkusen before Xabi Alonso’s exit, but his move also ends an 11-year wait to finally play under Erik ten Hag.