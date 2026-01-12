Getty Images Sport
Xabi Alonso leaves Real Madrid! Los Blancos announce Spaniard's exit less than eight months after leaving Bayer Leverkusen role
Alonso leaves Real Madrid
Less than a day after Madrid went down to a dramatic 3-2 loss to Barcelona in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Los Blancos have decided to move on from the former Bayer Leverkusen manager - who only joined the Spanish outfit last summer. The Santiago Bernabeu club stressed this was a "mutual agreement" between Madrid and Alonso, and wished the Spaniard well in the future.
The statement reads: "Real Madrid CF announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his time as first team coach. Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home. Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire technical team for their work and dedication during this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives."
Writing on the wall for Alonso
When Madrid beat rivals Barcelona in late October, they were sitting pretty at the top of La Liga. They were five points clear of the fiercest adversaries, and it seemed Alonso had Los Blancos purring. But a poor run of form has seen them struggle more in the Champions League and now they are four points adrift of Barca. For more than a month now, questions have been raised about Alonso's future at the club, with reports suggesting they may turn to former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp if things didn't work out for the Spaniard. Moreover, the noise of dressing room unrest and players not fully buying into Alonso's approach have not helped his cause either. Back in November, he admitted being in charge of such a big club can take its toll.
"It's demanding. I'm not the first coach that has to deal with these kinds of situations. I think about what Carlo [Ancelotti] or Mou[rinho] would do, [Manuel] Pellegrini too. It isn't new. You have to know how to live with it," he said.
Who will replace Alonso?
