How dressing-room rifts and rotten results left Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid on the cusp of a crisis

And how could they not? Madrid expects excellence and football without flaws. They are expected not only to win, but to win well. And of late, they simply haven't done enough winning. After Sunday's drab draw, they have now drawn three straight games in La Liga. The highest-ranked team of three to have taken a point off them are ninth-placed Rayo Vallecano.

While that is undoubtedly a disappointing run for a club of Madrid's size, it must be remembered that they are also in a period of transition after hiring a new manager in Xabi Alonso, who in turn has been dealing with a number of injuries that have upset the balance of his side somewhat.

However, amid reports of rifts in the dressing room led by some of the most highly-paid players on the planet, the last thing Alonso needed was for his side to throw away their lead at the top of the table to Barcelona. That's exactly what they have done, sacrificing a five-point advantage in the space of a month, and while the calls for Alonso to be sacked are far too premature, it has undoubtedly been a nightmarish few weeks for a man still starting out in his dream job.