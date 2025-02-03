Wrexham AFC's Proposed Kop Stand Development at the STōK Cae Ras StadiumGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Incredibly exciting' - Wrexham reveal unique designs for new Kop stand as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side bid to make at STōK Cae Ras stadium an 'iconic destination'

WrexhamLeague One

Wrexham have unveiled the designs for their new Kop stand as the club aim to turn the STōK Cae Ras stadium into an 'iconic destination'.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Wrexham unveil design of new Kop stand
  • Reynolds and McElhenney want to turn venue into 'iconic destination'
  • Wrexham take on Port Vale on Tuesday
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match