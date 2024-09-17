Wrexham star James McClean mocks Birmingham fans with ‘old steward’ & ‘2ft advertising hoardings’ jibe after receiving more crowd abuse in ‘Hollywood derby’ at St Andrew’s
Wrexham star James McClean has mocked the Birmingham fans giving him abuse at St Andrew’s with “old steward” and “2ft advertising hoardings” jibes.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Irishman attracts plenty of attention
- Enjoys interacting with opposition fans
- Has never been one to hide from a challenge