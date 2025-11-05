Wrexham hold on! Red Dragons extend unbeaten Championship run thanks to heroic defending in draw at Portsmouth

If three words could sum up the opening 45 minutes at Fratton Park, they’d be tight, cagey, and combative. Wrexham began the brighter of the two, showing flickers of the fluid, attacking football that has become Phil Parkinson’s trademark. But for all their energy, clear-cut chances were scarce. The travelling fans urged their side forward, but Portsmouth, resilient and well-drilled, refused to buckle.

The best early opportunity came when Lewis O’Brien let fly from the edge of the box after clever interplay between Liberato Cacace and Ben Sheaf. His strike was destined for the bottom corner until Josef Bursik, Portsmouth’s alert shot-stopper, flung himself low to tip it around the post. Moments later, Kieffer Moore rose highest from a corner, powering a header goal-ward, only to see Bursik once again deny him with strong hands.

If Wrexham had their spells of promise, Portsmouth grew stronger as the half wore on. Josh Murphy, a constant menace down the flank, began to stretch the home defence. His whipped cross almost paid dividends when Regan Poole ghosted in at the back post, but the defender’s effort fizzed narrowly wide.

After the break, Portsmouth emerged with a fire in their bellies and immediately seized control. The momentum shifted, and the visitors found themselves pinned back under relentless pressure. Murphy was at the centre of everything as he orchestrated most attacks from the left flank. Pompey came close when Jordan Williams whipped in a teasing cross that sent the Wrexham backline into disarray. The ball pin-balled around the box, and Murphy twice came within inches of scoring, but both his efforts were blocked.

Against the run of play, just after the hour mark, Wrexham's O'Brien found himself through on goal, following a quick free-kick, but the forward was denied by Bursik in a one-on-one with the keeper. As the match continued to wear on, Werxham dug in their heels as Portsmouth continued their onslaught. However, John Mousinho's men could not breach the Wrexham walls and were forced to share the spoils despite a spirited display in the second half.

It was a game of two halves. By the final whistle, both teams had given everything. Wrexham had the bite, Portsmouth the flair, yet neither could find that crucial cutting edge. Parkinson’s men will take heart from their resilience, while Portsmouth will rue their missed chances, especially after dominating long stretches of the second half. Wrexham are currently 14th in the standings with 18 points and will get back to action against Charlton on Saturday. Meanwhile, Portsmouth remain winless in their last five games, which includes three losses. They came close to clinching the three points here, but some resolute defending from Wrexham denied them to get back on the winning track. They are 20th in the standings and will play Hull City next.