Getty Images Sport
Wrexham celebrate takeover anniversary by beating Ipswich to reach FA Cup fifth round for first time in nearly 30 years
Happy anniversary for Wrexham
Wrexham have enjoyed a rapid rise up the divisions since Reynolds and Mac took over the club in 2021 and are now making an impact in the FA Cup. The Welsh side have already caused a stir in the competition by knocking out Premier League side Nottingham Forest in the third round, while victory over Ipswich means the Red Dragons are into the fifth round for the first time in 29 years. Wrexham star Ollie Rathbone admitted it was another memorable night for the club after the win. He told Match of the Day Wales: "The club's on an incredible journey and we just want to keep adding to that. It's another special night, and it's good to get back to winning ways at home."
- Getty Images Sport
Wrexham greedy for more
Parkinson also enjoyed the win and admits his team are greedy for more. He told BBC Sport: "Every season in football is special and you've got to savour it. The FA Cup is part of that and it was important that we backed up the Nottingham Forest win with another win tonight. I think it's great for our owners, Rob and Ryan, it was their fifth year anniversary and to get them into the fifth round is great for them as well. We can really look forward to the draw on Monday night when we're in the hotel in Bristol. We'll savour that. But like we did last time, back burner now for the FA Cup, concentrate on the league. Let's not get too blasé about it, but listen, we've had so many great nights here and we want more. We're greedy, why shouldn't we be?"
Praise for 'underestimated' Parkinson
While the spotlight is often on the team's famous owners at Wrexham or the players, it was Parkinson who came in for praise after the match. Former Manchester United and Wales midfielder Robbie Savage told TNT Sports: "He’s probably one of the most underestimated managers, because every time Wrexham get promoted or have a Premier League side, people underestimate them and underestimate the manager. He has done an unbelievable job with this football club and he's proving people wrong that you can do it against Premier League sides. He's done it for Bradford against Chelsea [in the FA Cup in 2015] and he's doing it in the league. Every season they go up: [people say] 'he can't do it at that level' but he's proving everybody wrong. I think he's one of the best managers right now because of what he's achieved."
Parkinson also currently has the team in the promotion play-offs spots in the Championship, meaning their dreams of reaching the Premier League remain alive.
- Getty Images Sport
Glamour tie for Wrexham?
Wrexham will discover their next FA Cup opponents on Monday when the draw for the fifth round takes place. Parkinson's side will be hoping to make it into the quarter-finals for only the fourth time in the club's history and may well be hoping for a glamour tie. Premier League giants Chelsea have already made it through, after beating Hull City on Friday night, while Arsenal and Manchester City both face lower-league opposition and will be expected to progress.
Advertisement