'Wouldn't he be ripe to be shopped?' - Alexi Lalas urges AC Milan to build around Christian Pulisic, or risk losing the U.S. star

Getty Images SportSiddhant Lazar'Wouldn't he be ripe to be shopped?' - Alexi Lalas urges AC Milan to build around Christian Pulisic, or risk losing the U.S. starSerie AC. PulisicAC MilanThe former USMNT standout says Milan's failed season could prompt Pulisic to consider leaving the clubLalas says Milan misfires could prompt Pulisic to evaluate optionsHighlights Pulisic's comfort and success at Milan as factorsCalls for significant summer investment to convince himArticle continues belowWant to go deeper? Ask BetaAsk