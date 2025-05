This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'This is a failed season' - AC Milan ripped apart after dismal Coppa Italia final loss as they risk not even qualifying for Europa Conference League AC Milan Bologna Roma Coppa Italia Serie A AC Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani has written off the 2024-25 season as a failure following the club's loss to Bologna in the Coppa Italia final. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Bologna defeated AC Milan 1-0

Milan is currently 8th in the Serie A table

Knocked out by Feyenoord in the Champions League Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask