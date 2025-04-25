Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney Kevin De BruyneGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

'Why haven't you signed Kevin De Bruyne?' - Inside scoop on what life is like on Wrexham board alongside Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

WrexhamK. De BruyneLeague OneTransfersManchester City

Wrexham life alongside Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney isn't easy, with the club facing questions such as: "Why haven't you signed Kevin De Bruyne?"

  • Ambitious owners overseen meteoric rise
  • Demands made of those behind the scenes
  • Chasing down third successive promotion
