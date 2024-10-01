Who needs Kylian Mbappe?! Brilliant Bradley Barcola emerging as a fresh icon for new-look PSG

With six goals already this season, the 22-year-old represents the biggest threat to Arsenal's hopes of victory at the Emirates on Tuesday

Luis Enrique hates talking to the press. He openly admits he'd gladly take a significant pay cut if it meant avoiding any media duties. So, last season was tough going for the prickly Spaniard, given he had had to deal with constant questions about Kylian Mbappe's future.

Luis Enrique still wasn't happy to see the France forward leave for Real Madrid. Far from it, in fact. Despite the annoying and incessant transfer talk surrounding his star player, the combative coach found Mbappe a pleasure to deal with.

"On a human level, he was exceptional, which you rarely see when you see a player at this level," the former Barcelona boss said in a Movistar documentary. "[He was] human and affectionate. He is also obviously a marvellous player. What a shame that he went to Real Madrid, especially for us at the time."

The use of "at the time" is telling, though, because PSG are presently coping wonderfully well without their all-time leading scorer, who accounted for a third of their goals last term. Indeed, while Luis Enrique is still having to deal with Mbappe-related questions, now they're primarily focused on whether he already has the perfect replacement in Bradley Barcola.