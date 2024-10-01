Who is playing in the 2024 Shanghai Masters? Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and more

Everything you need to know about who will be at this years Shanghai Masters

Best for tennis fans Tennis Channel Plus The Tennis Channel shows all ATP Masters 1000 tournaments. Installation required: No Simultaneous streams: 1 DVR capabilities: 1000 hrs Yearly from $109.99 Get Tennis Channel Plus Best TV provider DirecTV The Tennis Channel is available on Channel 217 through DirecTV. Installation required: No Simultaneous streams: 20 DVR capabilities: Unlimited Monthly from $64.99 Get DirecTV Comprehensive coverage fuboTV The Tennis Channel is one of many sports-specific providers available via fuboTV. Installation required: No Simultaneous streams: 10 DVR capabilities: Yes Monthly from $74.99 Get fuboTV Best for tennis fans Tennis Channel Plus The Tennis Channel shows all ATP Masters 1000 tournaments. Installation required: No Simultaneous streams: 1 DVR capabilities: 1000 hrs Yearly from $109.99 Get Tennis Channel Plus Best TV provider DirecTV The Tennis Channel is available on Channel 217 through DirecTV. Installation required: No Simultaneous streams: 20 DVR capabilities: Unlimited Monthly from $64.99 Get DirecTV Comprehensive coverage fuboTV The Tennis Channel is one of many sports-specific providers available via fuboTV. Installation required: No Simultaneous streams: 10 DVR capabilities: Yes Monthly from $74.99 Get fuboTV Best for tennis fans Tennis Channel Plus The Tennis Channel shows all ATP Masters 1000 tournaments. Installation required: No Simultaneous streams: 1 DVR capabilities: 1000 hrs Yearly from $109.99 Get Tennis Channel Plus Best TV provider DirecTV The Tennis Channel is available on Channel 217 through DirecTV. Installation required: No Simultaneous streams: 20 DVR capabilities: Unlimited Monthly from $64.99 Get DirecTV Comprehensive coverage fuboTV The Tennis Channel is one of many sports-specific providers available via fuboTV. Installation required: No Simultaneous streams: 10 DVR capabilities: Yes Monthly from $74.99 Get fuboTV