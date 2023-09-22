Find out about this years Rolex Shanghai Masters, including the tournament schedule, player rankings and ticket sales

The Tennis Channel is one of many sports-specific providers available via fuboTV.

As the 2023 ATP Masters 1000 series heads towards its conclusion as the penultimate event on the tour, the Rolex Shanghai Masters prepares to take place again live from Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena. The second-to-last event on the nine-competition circuit has been one of the most prestigious titles outside grand slams for years.

After three years on the sidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will be eager to see some of the sport’s biggest stars take to the hard court in pursuit of glory, with every edition throwing up its share of thrilling encounters and nail-biting clashes.

But, there will be one major absentee from the draw. Four-time winner and world number one Novak Djokovic confirmed he will sit out this latest edition, leaving the door open for Carlos Alcaraz to potentially reclaim the top spot in the rankings ahead of the climactic Rolex Paris Masters and ATP Finals.

Nevertheless, the event will still draw some of the biggest names from across the men’s game in both singles and doubles formats, with world number three Daniil Medvedev hoping to defend the crown he won here in 2019 against Alexander Zverev. Holger Rune, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner will all be back and chasing glory too. But how can you watch and live stream the 2023 Shanghai Masters? GOAL takes you through your viewing options, the rundown on where to get tickets and just what the schedule will look like as the ATP’s biggest stars face off in China.

2023 ATP 1000 Shanghai Masters overview

Date October 4-15th 2023 Surface Outdoor Hard Court Location Shanghai, China Venue Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena Singles Contenders 96 Doubles Contenders 32 ATP Champion Points 1000 Prize Pot $8,800,000

2023 ATP 1000 Shanghai Masters schedule

*Courts and start times are provisional

The 2023 ATP 1000 Shanghai Masters will be played over eight courts at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, catering for both singles and doubles matches.

Centre Court

Measuring 30,649 square feet and with four floors, the standout stadium at the heart of the Qizhong Forest Sports City complex is one of the leading venues for tennis in world sport.

With a retractable roof that allows outdoor or indoor play, most of the final games across the singles tournament will be played on this court in front of 13,779 spectators.

Additional Courts

The remaining seven match courts at the Qizhong Forest Sports City complex offer some of the fastest action for players as they reach the culmination of the Asian Swing, testing ball control to the max.

Stage Date Start Time Qualifying October 4th-6th, 2023 TBC Round One October 7th-8th, 2023 TBC Round Two October 9th-10th, 2023 TBC Last-32 October 11th, 2023 TBC Last-16 October 12th, 2023 TBC Quarter-Finals October 13th, 2023 TBC Semi-Finals October 14th, 2023 TBC Final October 15th, 2023 TBC

ATP Tour Standings - Top Eight

Singles

Rank Player Points 1 N. Djokovic 11795 2 C. Alcaraz Garfia 8535 3 D. Medvedev 7280 4 H. Rune 4710 5 S. Tsitsipas 4615 6 A. Rublev 4515 7 J. Sinner 4465 8 T. Fritz 3955

Doubles

Rank Players Points 1 A. Krajicek 7750 2 I. Dodig 7240 3 N. Skupski 6950 4 W. Koolhof 6800 5 R. Ram 5587 6 J. Sailsbury 5552 7 R. Bopanna 5370 8 M. Ebden 5310

How to get tickets for the Shanghai Masters

If you hope to take in a match at this year’s standout tournament on the Asian Swing, tickets are still on sale through the website for the Shanghai Masters. Qualifying dates start at $18.00, while tickets for the main event begin at $27.00. Tickets for the final appear to be sold out, but you can try your luck on StubHub to get in on the Shanghai Masters finals.

FAQs

Where can I watch the Shanghai Masters on TV?

The tournament will be officially broadcast in the US on Tennis Channel. Tennis Channel can be found through a majority of US streaming services, such as FuboTV, DirecTV and Sling TV.

When does the ATP World Masters Tours begin?

The ATP Tour schedule for 2024 will be announced via the official ATP Tour website.

Where can I watch the tournament highlights?

You can watch the tournament highlights with commentary for free on YouTube via the official Shanghai Masters streaming channel.

