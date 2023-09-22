This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

How to watch and live stream the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Andrew Steel
Carlos Alcaraz 2023Getty Images
TV Guide & Streaming

Find out about this years Rolex Shanghai Masters, including the tournament schedule, player rankings and ticket sales

As the 2023 ATP Masters 1000 series heads towards its conclusion as the penultimate event on the tour, the Rolex Shanghai Masters prepares to take place again live from Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena. The second-to-last event on the nine-competition circuit has been one of the most prestigious titles outside grand slams for years.

After three years on the sidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will be eager to see some of the sport’s biggest stars take to the hard court in pursuit of glory, with every edition throwing up its share of thrilling encounters and nail-biting clashes.

But, there will be one major absentee from the draw. Four-time winner and world number one Novak Djokovic confirmed he will sit out this latest edition, leaving the door open for Carlos Alcaraz to potentially reclaim the top spot in the rankings ahead of the climactic Rolex Paris Masters and ATP Finals.

Shanghai Masters Tennis DjokovicGetty Images

Nevertheless, the event will still draw some of the biggest names from across the men’s game in both singles and doubles formats, with world number three Daniil Medvedev hoping to defend the crown he won here in 2019 against Alexander Zverev. Holger Rune, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner will all be back and chasing glory too. But how can you watch and live stream the 2023 Shanghai Masters? GOAL takes you through your viewing options, the rundown on where to get tickets and just what the schedule will look like as the ATP’s biggest stars face off in China.

2023 ATP 1000 Shanghai Masters overview

DateOctober 4-15th 2023
SurfaceOutdoor Hard Court
LocationShanghai, China
VenueQizhong Forest Sports City Arena
Singles Contenders96
Doubles Contenders32
ATP Champion Points1000
Prize Pot $8,800,000

2023 ATP 1000 Shanghai Masters schedule

Shanghai Masters Tennis RublevGetty Images

*Courts and start times are provisional

The 2023 ATP 1000 Shanghai Masters will be played over eight courts at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, catering for both singles and doubles matches.

Centre Court

Measuring 30,649 square feet and with four floors, the standout stadium at the heart of the Qizhong Forest Sports City complex is one of the leading venues for tennis in world sport.

With a retractable roof that allows outdoor or indoor play, most of the final games across the singles tournament will be played on this court in front of 13,779 spectators.

Additional Courts

The remaining seven match courts at the Qizhong Forest Sports City complex offer some of the fastest action for players as they reach the culmination of the Asian Swing, testing ball control to the max.

StageDateStart Time
Qualifying October 4th-6th, 2023TBC
Round OneOctober 7th-8th, 2023TBC
Round Two October 9th-10th, 2023TBC
Last-32October 11th, 2023TBC
Last-16October 12th, 2023TBC
Quarter-FinalsOctober 13th, 2023TBC
Semi-Finals October 14th, 2023TBC
Final October 15th, 2023TBC

ATP Tour Standings - Top Eight

Singles

RankPlayerPoints
1N. Djokovic11795
2C. Alcaraz Garfia8535
3D. Medvedev7280
4H. Rune4710
5S. Tsitsipas4615
6A. Rublev 4515
7J. Sinner4465
8T. Fritz 3955

Doubles

RankPlayersPoints
1A. Krajicek7750
2I. Dodig7240
3N. Skupski6950
4W. Koolhof6800
5R. Ram5587
6J. Sailsbury5552
7R. Bopanna5370
8M. Ebden 5310

How to get tickets for the Shanghai Masters

Shanghai Masters trophyGetty Images

If you hope to take in a match at this year’s standout tournament on the Asian Swing, tickets are still on sale through the website for the Shanghai Masters. Qualifying dates start at $18.00, while tickets for the main event begin at $27.00. Tickets for the final appear to be sold out, but you can try your luck on StubHub to get in on the Shanghai Masters finals.

Find tickets to the latest sporting events

FAQs

Shanghai Masters Tennis 1Getty Images

Where can I watch the Shanghai Masters on TV?

The tournament will be officially broadcast in the US on Tennis Channel. Tennis Channel can be found through a majority of US streaming services, such as FuboTV, DirecTV and Sling TV.

When does the ATP World Masters Tours begin?

The ATP Tour schedule for 2024 will be announced via the official ATP Tour website.

Where can I watch the tournament highlights?

You can watch the tournament highlights with commentary for free on YouTube via the official Shanghai Masters streaming channel.

