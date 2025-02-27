It was a night to forget for the U.S., although the mistakes that led them here likely won't be forgotten too quickly

The faces on the U.S. women's national team said it all. As they watched Japan collect their medals as SheBelieves Cup champions, the USWNT could only watch. They looked frustrated, and rightfully so. This is a tournament that the U.S. has traditionally dominated, but they were never close on Wednesday night.

Japan didn't dominate either, but they were deserved winners, both in the game and in the competition. They ended up winning the trophy with a 2-1 victory over the USWNT in San Diego, having only needed a draw to earn their status as champions. They did it one better with the victory, becoming the first team to hand the USWNT a loss in 18 games of this Emma Hayes era.

This was a setback for the USWNT, for sure. On both a collective and individual level, this wasn't the best night. From top to bottom, the USWNT was sloppy in this match.

You can point to the fact that many players are in preseason form, which Hayes stressed after the match. You can point to the grueling six-day schedule. You can point to inexperience and absences - with the likes of Naomi Girma, Sophia Wilson, Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson not on the squad.

But, in reality, the U.S. weren't sharp enough to win. In reality, the mistakes they made weren't excusable no matter the excuse.

That's why they had those faces of frustration. Few will leave the stadium with their head held high. All will have better nights ahead in a USWNT shirt. This was a good lesson, one that will lead to those better nights, but, for now, the U.S. can look at Wednesday as a reminder of what happens when even a team as good as this one doesn't play its best.

“Our goals are beyond just the SheBelieves,” a disappointed Hayes told TNT after the match. “I’m not going to say I like losing, I don’t, but there’s no disgrace being beaten by a team that between them have 800 caps … let’s have perspective. It’s important to be calm in this moment.

“You want to learn this lesson now. It allows me to say these are the things we have to do at the highest level. That’s what development is. We’re not playing for the World Cup today. We’ll be back, don’t worry about it. We’ll be back.”

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Snapragon Stadium.